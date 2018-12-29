Senators' Jack Rodewald: Shifts to big club
The Senators recalled Rodewald from AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Sens are struggling with injuries at every position, so Rosewald will add depth to the forwards. The 24-year-old has excelled with Belleville this year, accruing 24 points in 26 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...