Senators' Jack Rodewald: Shipped back to minors
Rodewald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Rodewald failed to crack the lineup during his stint in the NHL and will return to the minors where he has racked up an impressive seven points in eight games. The winger has shown flashes of offensive talent in the minors, but has been unable to secure regular minutes with Ottawa. In a corresponding move, Nick Paul will get the chance to break into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.