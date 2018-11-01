Rodewald was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Rodewald failed to crack the lineup during his stint in the NHL and will return to the minors where he has racked up an impressive seven points in eight games. The winger has shown flashes of offensive talent in the minors, but has been unable to secure regular minutes with Ottawa. In a corresponding move, Nick Paul will get the chance to break into the lineup.

