Senators' Jack Rodewald: Signs on with Ottawa
Rodewald signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Tuesday. The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level each season.
An undrafted free agent, Rodewald signed a two-year AHL contract with the Senators organization last December. The 23-year-old posted just 27 points in 66 games for AHL Binghamton last season, but has started the current campaign on a high note with three goals and an assist through five games with the minor league affiliate that has since relocated to Belleville. Rodewald probably still won't be an option unless someone on the NHL roster sustains a major injury, but this contract signing is at least a good sign he'll see Ottawa's ice in the future.
