Senators' Jack Rodewald: Summoned by parent club
The Senators recalled Rodewald from AHL Belleville on Friday.
The Senators sent Alex Formenton back to major junior in a corresponding move Friday, so Rodewald will presumably remain with the big club for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old forward has racked up three goals and seven points in eight AHL appearances this campaign.
