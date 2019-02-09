Rodewald (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The nature of Rodewald's injury remains a mystery, but he'll miss the Senators' next two games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Either way, the 24-year-old winger has gone scoreless in six appearances with the big club this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.

