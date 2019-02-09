Senators' Jack Rodewald: Surfaces on IR
Rodewald (undisclosed) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The nature of Rodewald's injury remains a mystery, but he'll miss the Senators' next two games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Either way, the 24-year-old winger has gone scoreless in six appearances with the big club this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...