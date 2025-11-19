Parsons posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Belleville's 4-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Parsons has immediately dominated the AHL since his debut Nov. 8. He's 3-0-0 with just two goals allowed on 91 shots over three games, with Wednesday's performance being his first shutout. If he can keep it up, the 20-year-old netminder could quickly pass Mads Sogaard on the organizational depth chart for the Senators. This could still just be a case of teams not having enough video on Parsons, as he went undrafted out of the OHL, but he's quickly making a name for himself.