Bernard-Docker entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday.
Bernard-Docker will miss Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs at a minimum. With Bernard-Docker on the shelf, look for Lassi Thomson to enter the lineup against Toronto.
