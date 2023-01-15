Bernard-Docker was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Bernard-Docker logged an assist in nine games during his stint with Ottawa earlier this season. He'll likely slot back into the lineup with Artem Zub (lower body) ruled out for Monday's contest.
