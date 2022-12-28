Bernard-Docker is "on the verge" of returning from his high ankle sprain, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Bernard-Docker has been sidelined for over a month with his high ankle sprain, but it sounds like his absence could be coming to an end sooner rather than later. The 22-year-old defender's picked up one helper through six NHL appearances this season.
