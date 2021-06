Bernard-Docker skated in five games with Ottawa but didn't record a point in any NHL contest in 2020-21.

Bernard-Docker was a solid contributor at North Dakota, and the Senators would love to see him take the role next to Thomas Chabot on the blue line. But the Senators aren't likely to rush him, and he might very well start at AHL Belleville after training camp, as he's just 21. He could be one to watch for the future, but right now his value only exists in dynasty formats.