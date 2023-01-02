Bernard-Docker was loaned to AHL Belleville on Monday.
Bernard-Docker has one assist, nine shots on goal, 14 blocks and 11 hits in nine appearances with Ottawa this season. His spot in the lineup is expected to be taken by Erik Brannstrom (lower body), who was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
