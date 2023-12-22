Bernard-Docker scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Bernard-Docker had gone six games without a point since his first NHL tally versus the Maple Leafs on Dec. 7. The defenseman's second goal came on a shot that deflected off an Avalanche defender in the second period. Bernard-Docker is up to five points, 11 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating through 23 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to operate in a bottom-four role.