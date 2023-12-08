Bernard-Docker scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

It was his first NHL goal on a slapper from the point in the third period. Bernard-Docker has played a handful games in each season since 2020-21, but it took 48 games to tickle the twine. The defender plays a quiet, puck-moving game and isn't known for offense, so don't skip off to the wire to pick him up.