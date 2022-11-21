Bernard-Docker (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.
It was already announced that Bernard-Docker was expected to miss around a month of action with his ankle injury so this move will clear a roster spot for his replacement. The 22-year-old averaged 17:44 of ice time with nine hits in six games prior to getting injured.
