Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Moves into first round at 26
Bernard-Docker was drafted 26th overall by the Senators at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Bernard-Docker is a stretch at 26, but the Sens hope he can be part of their second power-play unit some day. He's not flashy, but his intelligence is off the charts. Bernard-Docker is a solid passer and big shooter, and he also plays a physical game. A couple years at North Dakota will definitely grow his game. And this future physician could be the brains on the Ottawa blue line for at least a decade.
