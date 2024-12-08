Bernard-Docker scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Bernard-Docker opened the scoring at 5:07 of the second period. The 24-year-old defenseman has been trusted with more standard third-pairing minutes lately, though his ice time tends to be limited in closer contests. He's at four points, 15 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances.