Bernard-Docker racked up four assists in the University of North Dakota's 8-1 victory over Canisius Saturday.

JBD was viewed as a steady, stay-at-home defender when he was drafted 26th overall by Ottawa in 2018, but he has slowly added some offense to his game throughout the early portion of his collegiate career. He posted 17 points in 34 games in his freshman campaign at NoDak and his sophomore season is also off to a solid start. Bernard-Docker is a potential top-four option for the Sens down the road.