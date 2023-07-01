Bernard-Docker signed a two-year deal with the Senators on Saturday.
The deal will carry an AAV of $805,000. The 23-year-old Bernard-Docker posted one point (an assist) in 19 games last season in 19 games with the Senators. He should provide depth on the blueline again in 2023-24.
