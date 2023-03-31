site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Recalled from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Bernard-Docker was promoted from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Ottawa has several injured blueliners so Bernard-Docker should suit up Saturday against Toronto. The 22-year-old has one assist in 13 NHL games this season.
