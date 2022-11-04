Bernard-Docker was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday, according to Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Bernard-Docker played eight games for the Senators last season, picking up one assist. The 26th overall pick in the 2018 Draft has only one assist in eight AHL games this season with six PIM.
