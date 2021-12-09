Bernard-Docker was promoted from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Bernard-Docker has appeared in two games for the Senators this season in which he garnered one assist, one hit and a plus-1 rating while averaging 11:42 of ice time. The 21-year-old blueliner will be hard-pressed to break into Ottawa's lineup barring an additional injury.
