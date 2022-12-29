Bernard-Docker (ankle) will be in action versus Washington on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Bernard-Docker's return will help bolster the blue line after Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) and Erik Brannstrom (lower body) were both placed on injured reserve. The 22-year-old Bernard-Docker has been sidelined since Nov. 19 against New Jersey and has just one point in six contests. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting the Alberta native to offer much in the way of fantasy value.