Bernard-Docker was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Bernard-Docker was a healthy scratch for Saturday's contest against Philadelphia. He has one assist in eight minor-league outings this year.
More News
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Recalled from AHL•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Moved to minors•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Sent to AHL•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Back on active roster•
-
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Assigned to taxi squad•