Bernard-Docker posted an assist to complement three blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Bernard-Docker was held without a point through nine NHL contests in February only to snap out of the slump with a primary helper to top-six forward Drake Batherson. Selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Bernard-Docker has the luxury of skating with Thomas Chobot on the second defensive pair, but the former doesn't see action on the power play with his running totals consisting of four goals and eight assists through 49 contests.