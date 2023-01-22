Bernard-Docker was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Bernard-Docker had been skating on the top pairing with Thomas Chabot. He has picked up one assist, 15 shots on goal, 23 blocks and 16 hits in 13 NHL games this season. The 22-year-old blueliner could be back with the big club prior to Wednesday's game against the Islanders if Artem Zub (lower body) and Nikita Zaitsev (finger) remain on injured reserve.