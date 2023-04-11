Bernard-Docker was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
The Senators final game of the season is Thursday against Buffalo, so Bernard-Docker may spend the rest of the campaign in the minors. He's picked up one helper through 19 top-level appearances this year.
