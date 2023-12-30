Bernard-Docker netted a goal in a 6-2 loss to New Jersey on Friday.

Bernard-Docker found the back of the net midway through the third period, but his marker merely narrowed the Devils' lead to 5-2. The 23-year-old defenseman has three goals and six points in 26 contests this year. Bernard-Docker is likely to remain more noteworthy for his blocks -- he contributed four Friday, bringing him up to 66 this season -- than his offensive production.