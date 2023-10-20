Bernard-Docker was called up by Ottawa on Friday.
Bernard-Docker has no points and two PIM in two AHL games with Belleville in 2023-24. Over 32 career NHL contests, the 23-year-old defenseman has recorded two assists and 15 PIM.
