site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: senators-jacob-larsson-brought-up-by-ottawa | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Senators' Jacob Larsson: Brought up by Ottawa
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Larsson was summoned from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
The move comes after Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) left Saturday's win over Philadelphia. Larsson has two assists in 12 minor-league appearances this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read