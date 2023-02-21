site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Jacob Larsson: Reassigned to AHL
Larsson was demoted to AHL Belleville on Monday.
Larsson logged 11:27 of ice time in Monday's loss to Boston. The 25-year-old blueliner has been held without a point through seven NHL games this season.
