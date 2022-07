Larsson signed a two-way, $300,000 contract with the Senators on Thursday.

Larsson played six games with Anaheim last season logging an assist with a minus-3 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman scored two goals with 13 assists in 55 games with AHL San Diego. Larsson will likely start the year in the AHL but he'll have a chance to compete for a bottom-pairing spot in training camp.