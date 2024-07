Ottawa acquired Chiasson and Xavier Bourgault from Edmonton on Monday in exchange for Roby Jarventie and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Chiasson notched nine goals and 20 points in 68 regular-season contests with ECHL Fort Wayne in 2023-24. He also earned two PIM and a minus-1 rating in one AHL appearance with Bakersfield during the regular season. The 21-year-old forward doesn't have any NHL experience yet. Chiasson will likely begin the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.