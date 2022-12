Lucchini was called up from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Lucchini could be pressed into service for the Senators if Tim Stutzle (upper body) and/or Tyler Motte (upper body) are unavailable to suit up versus Montreal on Wednesday. Since graduating from Michigan Tech following the 2018-19 campaign, Luccini has played exclusively in the minors, including racking up 23 points in 24 games this season.