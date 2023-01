Lucchini scored the game-winning goal in Ottwa's 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

Lucchini's marker was netted while the Senators were on the power play. It was his first goal and point in five career NHL games. He entered the contest averaging just 10:24 of ice time with Ottawa, though Lucchini saw his role grow to 13:39 on Sunday, including 0:35 with the man advantage. The 27-year-old also had seven goals and 23 points in 25 contests with AHL Belleville in 2022-23.