Lucchini was placed on waivers by Ottawa on Wednesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Assuming he clears, Lucchini will no doubt be reassigned to AHL Belleville which will open up a roster spot for the recently activated Josh Norris. The 27-year-old Lucchini was not all that impressive during his first NHL run, logging 11 games in which he generated one goal on 14 shots and 16 hits while averaging 11:40 of ice time.