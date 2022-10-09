site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Jake Lucchini: Will start season in minors
By
RotoWire Staff
The Senators reassigned Lucchini to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Lucchini scored 20 goals and 51 points in 72 AHL games last season. The 27 year old hasn't played at the NHL level.
