Sanderson scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sanderson has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and 51 shots on net in his last 18 games. The defender is only 22 years old, and he's already put up 116 points (21 goals, 95 assists) through 221 NHL appearances. Sanderson has quickly become an elite option for fantasy managers and the Senators.