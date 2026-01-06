Sanderson tallied an assist, placed four shots on net and blocked four shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Sanderson slid the primary tally on Dylan Cozens' power-play goal in the second period. With the apple, Sanderson is up to 22 assists, 30 points, 86 shots on net and 77 blocks through 41 games this season. He currently has a four-game point streak and is on pace to set a new career high in points at his current scoring rate. The 23-year-old blueliner has also displayed his strong two-way value this season, as he currently ranks among the league's top 25 skaters in blocks. He remains a high-level defensive option across all fantasy formats headed into the second half of the regular season.