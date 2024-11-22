Sanderson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sanderson has 10 assists this season, but just three of them have come over 10 outings in November. The 22-year-old defenseman has 11 points (nine on the power play), 38 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 19 appearances. He's still productive enough to be played in fantasy, but it's fair to be concerned with his consistency and power-play reliance.