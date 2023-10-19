Sanderson scored a goal, recorded an assist, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

Sanderson got on the scoresheet for the third straight game, and this was his second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at two goals, three assists, five shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through four contests. His defense partner, Artem Zub, left the game with an upper-body injury. Sanderson has been working on the second pairing, and he was elevated to the first power-play unit over Thomas Chabot for Wednesday's game.