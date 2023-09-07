Sanderson signed an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday.

Sanderson is entering the final year of his entry-level contract, so his new deal won't kick in until 2024-25. It didn't take long for the Senators to sign the Montana native to a long-term deal after he posted four goals and 28 assists over 77 contests as a rookie last season. Sanderson is now officially a core part of the Senators' defense, alongside Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub. Jakob Chychrun could also be in that mix if he stays with the team beyond the expiration of his current contract at the end of next season. Expect Sanderson to see top-four minutes and some power-play time in 2023-24.