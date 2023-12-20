Sanderson produced a pair of assists and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Sanderson helped out on goals by Angus Crookshank and Josh Norris in the first period. This was Sanderson's first multi-point game since Nov. 16 -- in the 12 contests in between, he had just one goal and two assists. The defenseman is up to 17 points (five on the power play), 51 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 27 outings overall.