Sanderson logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

This was Sanderson's third multi-point effort of the season. The 20-year-old defenseman has picked up a goal and three helpers over eight games since the holiday break as he continues to log top-four minutes. He's at two goals, 14 helpers, eight power-play points, 64 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 41 contests as a rookie.