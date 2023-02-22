Sanderson (upper body) could return to action as soon as Friday versus Carolina, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Sanderson will start taking contact during Thursday's practice before a decision is made regarding his status for Friday's contest. The 20-year-old rookie defender has collected three goals, 21 points, 85 shots and 88 blocks through 51 games this season.
