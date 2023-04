Sanderson supplied a pair of assists to complement a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

This was the best game of Sanderson's rookie campaign. The fifth overall pick from 2020 -- who also had four shots on goal -- upped his total to 27 assists and 31 points through 75 contests. His latest pair of apples took place at even strength, but Sanderson has 16 total points on the power play as a sign that he's going to rapidly mature into an elite blue-line talent.