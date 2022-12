Sanderson (upper body) was hit up high by a puck and didn't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Head coach D.J. Smith didn't provide an update on Sanderson after the contest. The defenseman played 15:55 in the game, recording one blocked shot. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play in time for the Senators' next game Tuesday versus the Bruins.