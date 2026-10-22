Sanderson notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on net and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Sanderson hadn't played since the Senators' season opener, when he was limited to 4:29 of ice time. He missed the last eight games with a lower-body injury, though his 22:36 of ice time Wednesday suggests he's pretty close to 100 percent now. Sanderson should be reinserted into fantasy lineups immediately, as he'll get top usage on the power play and should be capable of producing more than 50 points even when factoring in the time he's missed.