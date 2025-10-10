Senators' Jake Sanderson: Delivers pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.
Sanderson's season is off to a strong start with a multi-point effort. His first assist was on Dylan Cozens' power-play goal in the first period, and he also set up Shane Pinto's go-ahead tally late in the third. Sanderson broke out with 57 points in 80 regular-season games last year, and at 23 years old, he could still have another level to get to in 2025-26. He's not a heavily physical player, but he's blocked at least 139 shots in all three of his NHL seasons so far.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Keeps team in playoffs with OT goal•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Earns two power-play assists•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Playing Thursday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Receives maintenance day•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Earns 100th career assist•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Goal, assist in home win•