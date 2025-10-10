Sanderson logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Sanderson's season is off to a strong start with a multi-point effort. His first assist was on Dylan Cozens' power-play goal in the first period, and he also set up Shane Pinto's go-ahead tally late in the third. Sanderson broke out with 57 points in 80 regular-season games last year, and at 23 years old, he could still have another level to get to in 2025-26. He's not a heavily physical player, but he's blocked at least 139 shots in all three of his NHL seasons so far.