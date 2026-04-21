Senators' Jake Sanderson: Dishes two assists Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson registered two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Sanderson led all players with 43:06 of ice time over nearly five full periods of hockey. He'll be forced into a lot of minutes since injuries continue to deplete the Senators' blue line. Sanderson racked up 14 goals, 54 points, 128 blocked shots and 147 shots on net over 67 regular-season outings. This is his second taste of the playoffs after earning three points over six postseason contests last spring.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Will skip Wednesday's game•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Nets power-play goal•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two helpers against Cats•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: First multi-goal game in NHL•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Notches helper Sunday•