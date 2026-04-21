Sanderson registered two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Sanderson led all players with 43:06 of ice time over nearly five full periods of hockey. He'll be forced into a lot of minutes since injuries continue to deplete the Senators' blue line. Sanderson racked up 14 goals, 54 points, 128 blocked shots and 147 shots on net over 67 regular-season outings. This is his second taste of the playoffs after earning three points over six postseason contests last spring.