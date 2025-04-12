Sanderson logged an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
This was Sanderson's 100th career helper, a mark that took him just shy of three seasons to achieve. He has 125 points in 234 career contests. The defenseman has elevated his offense significantly in 2024-25 with 11 goals, 44 assists, 28 power-play points, 188 shots on net, 162 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 78 appearances.
